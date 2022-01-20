Creighton men's basketball crushes St. John's in first home game in more than a month

OMAHA (KMTV) — In its first home game in 33 days, the Creighton men's basketball team crushes St. John's on Wednesday in Omaha, 87-64.

CU's Alex O'Connell scored a career-high 28 points. Arthur Kaluma also scored a career-high 20 points.

The Jays hit a season-high 14 three-pointers.

"It felt really great to be back in the building tonight," said O'Connell on the TV broadcast afterwards. "We were just blessed to be back in here tonight."

Creighton (11-5, 3-2) will host DePaul on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.