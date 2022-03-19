Creighton men's basketball falls to Kansas in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

FORT WORTH, Tex. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team gave #1 seed Kansas all it could handle but the Bluejays fell just short against the Jayhawks on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament losing, 79-72.

KU advances to the Sweet 16 while CU's season ends with a 23-12 record.

"There's part of me that would like to cry," McDermott said. "But that's for selfish reasons because I'm not quite ready for this to be over. But I'm also really glad it took place. It has been an incredible journey with this group and I think today embodied what they've been about all season along. We've had more adversity than any team I've ever coached."

Freshman Arthur Kaluma scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. It was the first time in Creighton history that a freshman had scored at least 20 points in an NCAA Tournament game.

Ryan Hawkins had 14 points in his final game for the Jays.

"I think the future's bright for this group," said Hawkins. "And I think they realize it. You look at all the bodies we lost...just to be resilient enough to come back and keep getting up every time you get knocked down. It's just a silly little game but I think it teaches you a lot about life in that regard. I think this group's got a lot of fire in them. I couldn't be more proud of how we finished the season out."

Alex O'Connell, meanwhile, scored 16 points in his last apperance for CU.

"What we've done all year has just meant the world to me," O'Connell said. "The pride I feel wearing this uniform is totally unmatched and I hope that that can continue down the line for these young guys. I was playing today for the name on this uniform. It wasn't about me. It wasn't about anybody in the stands. It was about us and it was about Creighton and I'm so proud of these guys."

"There will be a time later in life, I'm not sure I'll still be around, but Art or Trey or one of those other freshman are going to use something they learned from these three guys (Hawkins, O'Connell & Keyshawn Feazell) as an example when they're trying to raise their own children," McDermott said. "Because these three have been a model as to what this particular team needed."

Creighton had an early six point lead, 13-7 as the Jays tied a season-high with eight 3 pointers in the first half.

But Kansas took a nine-point lead in the 2nd half, 66-57, with 8:28 remaining.

Creighton cut the deficit all the way down to one with Keyshawn Feazell's bucket with 1:44 to play that made it 73-72.

However, KU scored the final fix points of the game thanks to a dunk off a turnover and four free throws in the final minute.

