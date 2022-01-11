Watch
Sports

Actions

Creighton men's basketball game against Providence canceled tonight

items.[0].image.alt
Laurence Kesterson/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Greg McDermott creighton basketball
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:31:47-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball game against Providence scheduled for tonight in Omaha has been canceled. The BIG EAST Conference released the following:

The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Providence at Creighton game date, which was scheduled for tonight, January 11, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Providence program.

Per the revised BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Single-game purchasers for the canceled game date can utilize their same game ticket(s) for the rescheduled game or for additional options, contact your point of purchase.

Season ticket holders will be emailed additional ticket policies on the canceled game.

CU head coach Greg McDermott tweeted out after the announcement:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

Weather

Warmth for Winter