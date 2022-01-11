Creighton men's basketball game against Providence canceled tonight

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball game against Providence scheduled for tonight in Omaha has been canceled. The BIG EAST Conference released the following:

The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Providence at Creighton game date, which was scheduled for tonight, January 11, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Providence program.

Per the revised BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Single-game purchasers for the canceled game date can utilize their same game ticket(s) for the rescheduled game or for additional options, contact your point of purchase.

Season ticket holders will be emailed additional ticket policies on the canceled game.

CU head coach Greg McDermott tweeted out after the announcement: