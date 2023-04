OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball standout Baylor Scheierman is returning to CU for one more season the senior guard announced on Thursday.

The Aurora, Nebraska native made the announcement on social media.

The Next Chapter 💙 pic.twitter.com/PE00TyAYZt — Baylor Scheierman (@playforhim3) April 13, 2023

Scheierman set the school-record with at least one three-pointer made in 37 straight games.