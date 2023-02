OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team hung on to beat Villanova on Saturday night in Omaha, 66-61, for the Jays' 6th straight win.

Trey Alexander scored a game-high 27 points for CU, had the go-ahead free throw and a steal late in the contest.

Creighton improved to 15-8 overall and 9-3 in the BIG EAST moving into a tie for 3rd place in the league standings.

CU visits Seton Hall on Wednesday starting at 5:30 PM on FS1.