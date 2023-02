PROVIDENCE, R.I. (KMTV) — The 18th ranked Creighton men's basketball team had its eight game win streak snapped on Tuesday night at 24th ranked Providence in double overtime, 94-86.

CU fell to 17-9 overall and 11-4 in BIG EAST play.

The Jays are at St. John's on Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.