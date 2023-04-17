Creighton men's basketball lands commit of Utah State transfer guard Ashworth

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team landed the commit of Utah State transfer guard Steven Ashworth on Monday.

The following is from CU Media Relations:

Steven Ashworth, a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection and the USBWA’s District VIII Player of the Year at Utah State in 2022-23, is transferring to Creighton University.

The 6-foot-1 guard will have two years of eligibility remaining.

ALSO READ: Nebraska unveils new Herbie Husker mascot

“We are excited to add Steven, and his wife Peyton, to the Bluejay family,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “His ability to stretch the floor with the three-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking in the point guard position. In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players. We can’t wait to get him on campus and in Bluejay uniform!“

This past season Ashworth led the Aggies with 16.2 points per game while also contributing 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest. He ranked ninth in the nation with 111 three-pointers made. Utah State went 26-9, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Ashworth ranked sixth in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (.434), 15th in three-pointers made per game (3.16), 29th in free throw percentage (.878) and 26th in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68), making him the only player at the Division I level to rank in the top 30 in each of those categories.

He recently completed a banner year with the Aggies. He was named First Team All-Mountain West Conference by the league coaches, as well as landing a spot on the All-Mountain West Tournament Team. He was also tabbed U.S. Basketball Writers Association District VIII Player of the Year, First Team All-District VIII by the USBWA and Second Team All-District 17 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

In league play Ashworth ranked first in the Mountain West Conference in free throw percentage (.920) and three-pointers made per game (2.72), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.90), third in assists per game (4.83), third in three-point percentage (.392), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.28) and 10th in points per game (15.6).

The Alpine, Utah native became the 41st player in USU history to surpass 1,000 career points, finishing his career 37th in program history with 1,031 points.

Also two-time Academic All-Mountain West honoree, Ashworth has been recognized as a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete (2021) and Whitesides Scholar-Athlete (2022).

Ashworth joins Bellevue (Neb.) West High School guard Josiah Dotzler and University of Virginia transfer Isaac Traudt as newcomers into the Bluejay program for 2023-24.

