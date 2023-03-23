Creighton men's basketball practices in Louisville, preparing for Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team practiced for about 90 minutes on Thursday afternoon in Louisville before Friday's Sweet 16 matchup against Princeton. The Jays are playing in their 2nd Sweet 16 in the last three seasons. But CU head coach Greg McDermott emphasized this year's regional semifinal feels much different than the one two years ago in Indy, in which teams were in a bubble because of COVID restrictions.

"It was you and the team, and that's it," McDermott said referencing the 2021 NCAA Tournament. "There was no sharing the joy with anybody on the outside. In some ways it was almost hard to believe. We were taking three buses to practice. Like, come on, really? But I think now because you have the emotion and the celebration around it, you have to bring the guys back down to earth on the practice floor to make sure they're ready."