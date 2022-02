CHICAGO (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team pulled away late from DePaul to pick up a 71-59 win on the road Thursday night in Chicago.

Ryan Hawkins scored a game-high 25 points for the Jays.

CU improved to 17-8 overall and 9-5 in the BIG EAST.

Creighton hosts Marquette on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. on FS1.

