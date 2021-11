OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team rallied from 15 down to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener on Tuesday in Omaha, 90-77.

Alex O'Connell led the Jays with 20 points. After trailing by nine at half, CU shot 22-of-29 in the 2nd half.

Creighton is back in action Thursday against Kennesaw State starting at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.