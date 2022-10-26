Creighton men's basketball ranked 9th in preseason coaches' poll

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team came in 9th in the preseason coaches' poll released on Tuesday. It's the Jays' highest ranking ever to start a season.

"We'll have a chance to live up to those expectations," said head coach Greg McDermott. "As long as we work and continue to play unselfish. So we're certainly not afraid of them. We feel like when we step on the floor, we can play with anybody in the country. That's not being arrogant or cocky. That's just we've put some work in and we've been able to assemble a pretty good group. They're playing an unselfish brand of basketball. And if you do all those things, then you better expect to be successful."

CU hosts Drury in an exhibition Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll

Preseason Poll • Oct. 25, 2022

Rk School W-L PTS LY

1 North Carolina (23) 29-10 778 2

2 Gonzaga (5) 28-4 759 5

3 Houston (1) 32-6 713 7

4 Kentucky (3) 26-8 697 16

5 Kansas 34-6 660 1

6 Baylor 27-7 632 9

7 UCLA 27-8 560 11

8 Duke 32-7 552 3

9 Creighton 23-12 500 NR

10 Arkansas 28-9 498 8

11 Tennessee 27-8 486 15

12 Texas 22-12 449 NR

13 Arizona 33-4 352 6

14 Indiana 21-14 334 NR

15 Auburn 28-6 318 14

16 TCU 21-13 317 NR

17 Villanova 30-8 300 4

18 Virginia 21-14 287 NR

19 Alabama 19-14 176 NR

20 San Diego State 23-9 173 NR

21 Oregon 20-15 128 NR

22 Michigan 19-15 122 25

23 Illinois 23-10 115 19

24 Texas Tech 27-10 107 12

25 Dayton 24-11 75 NR

Others receiving votes: Purdue (29-8) 44; Texas A&M (27-13) 37; Connecticut (23-10) 31; Miami (Fla.) (26-11) 31; Michigan State (23-13) 29; Iowa (26-10) 22; Providence (27-6) 22; Florida State (17-14) 13; Syracuse (16-17) 13; Southern California (26-8) 9; Virginia Tech (23-13) 9; Saint Mary's (26-8) 8; Wisconsin (25-8) 7; Wyoming (25-9) 7; Alabama-Birmingham (27-8) 6; Florida (20-14) 5; Ohio State (20-12) 5; Iowa State (22-13) 4; Xavier (23-13) 3; Drake (25-11) 2; Rutgers (18-14) 2; Toledo (26-8) 2; Boise State (27-8) 1.

