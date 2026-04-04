Creighton men's basketball season ends in College Basketball Crown semifinals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team was hoping to send head coach Greg McDermott into retirement with a tournament win.

Instead, West Virginia's quick start put the Bluejays in an early hole and they couldn't dig their way out.

Creighton fell 87-70 in McDermott's final game at the helm in the College Basketball Crown semifinals.

Senior Josh Dix led CU with 18 points, followed by 15 from freshman Hudson Greer off the bench.

Jasen Green had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jays were down six points at halftime, but the Mountaineers outscored them 44-33 in the second half to advance to the final against Oklahoma on Sunday.

Creighton finishes the season 16-18.