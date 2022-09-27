Creighton men's basketball team begins preseason practice with high expectations

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team began preseason practice on campus Monday as the Jays have high expectations for the upcoming year.

The Jays return several key pieces from a team that went to the Round of 32 last season, losing to eventual national champion Kansas.

CU also welcomes South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman.

"For us to get where we want to get to, we're going to need each othe," said Scheierman. "And I think that's the biggest thing is the chemistry and that's what we've been working on all summer and it's really going well."

Creighton returns BIG EAST Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard & the league's defensive player of the year in Ryan Kalkbrenner. Both are coming off season-ending injuries but are now 100% according to head coach Greg McDermott.

"We're all just a bunch of guys who want to win," Kalkbrenner said. "So we really don't talk about it. We just know there's a common understanding: we're here to win. We're here to go far."

"You don't pay a lot of attention to it when you're picked 9th like we were last year," said McDermott. "You go to work everyday and you try to get better everyday and it's important that we approach it the same this year. Try to stack a bunch of days on top of each other and if we do that, then we're going to have a chance to live up to some of those."

Creighton takes on Drury in an exhibition on Sunday October 30.

