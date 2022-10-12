Creighton men's basketball team hosts annual media day

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's and women's basketball teams held their annual media day Tuesday on campus.

Greg McDermott's team posed for pictures and answered questions including how the Jays are going to balance all of that talent on a squad that some project to make the Sweet 16.

"If you have your choice to have depth or not have depth, coaching staff would always choose depth," said McDermott. "And then we have to figure it out from there. And, obviously, everybody's going to have to check their ego at the door if we expect to succeed at the level I think we can succeed."

"The biggest thing is where we're going as a group and how we can get better everyday as a group," said sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard. "And if that happens, all of our own accomplishments will happen."

CU hosts Drury in an exhibition on Sunday October 30.