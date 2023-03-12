Watch Now
Creighton men's basketball to play NC State in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Laurence Kesterson/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 18:47:45-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team will be a #6 seed in the NCAA Tournament & will face on 11th seed NC State on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

If the Jays win, they'll face the winner of #3 seed Baylor and #14 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

CU is in the South Region, the same region as the #1 overall seed Alabama.

Game time & TV coverage will be announced later Sunday night.

