Creighton men's basketball to play NC State in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team will be a #6 seed in the NCAA Tournament & will face on 11th seed NC State on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

If the Jays win, they'll face the winner of #3 seed Baylor and #14 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

CU is in the South Region, the same region as the #1 overall seed Alabama.

Game time & TV coverage will be announced later Sunday night.