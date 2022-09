Creighton men's basketball unveils BIG EAST schedule with Christmas home game

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team announced its entire BIG EAST Conference schedule, which features a home game against DePaul on Christmas Day on Fox starting at 3:30 p.m.

Here is the entire Jays' schedule:

Sun. Oct. 30 Oct. 30 DRURY (Exh.) (FloSports) CHI Health Center Omaha 6:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 7 ST. THOMAS (FS1 Whiparound) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 10 Nov. 10 NORTH DAKOTA (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 8:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 14 Nov. 14 HOLY CROSS (CBSSN) CHI Health Center Omaha 8:00 p.m.

Thur. Nov. 17 Nov. 17 UC RIVERSIDE (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:30 p.m.

Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Mon. Nov. 21 Nov. 21 vs. Texas Tech # (ESPN2) Maui, Hawaii 1:30 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 22 Nov. 22 vs. Louisville/Arkansas # (ESPN/ESPN2) Maui, Hawaii 1:30 pm or 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Ohio State/San Diego State/Arizona/Cincinnati) (TBD) Maui, Hawaii TBD

Thur. Dec. 1 at Texas Austin, Texas TBD

Sun. Dec. 4 NEBRASKA (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 3:30 p.m.

Jack Jones Hoopfest

Sat. Dec. 10 Dec. 10 vs. BYU (FS1) Las Vegas, Nev. 9:00 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 12 vs. Arizona State (FS1) Las Vegas, Nev. Las Vegas, Nev. 8:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 16 at Marquette * (FS1) Milwaukee, Wis. 7:30 p.m.

Thur. Dec. 22 BUTLER * (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 25 DEPAUL * (FOX) CHI Health Center Omaha 3:30 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 3 SETON HALL * (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 7 at Connecticut * (FOX) Storrs, Conn. 11:00 a.m.

Wed. Jan. 11 at Xavier * (FS1) Cincinnati, Ohio 5:30 / 6:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 14 PROVIDENCE * (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 1:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 17 at Butler * (FS1) Indianapolis, Ind. 5:30 / 6:00 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 25 ST. JOHN’S * (CBSSN) CHI Health Center Omaha 8:00 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 28 XAVIER * (CBS) CHI Health Center Omaha 11:15 a.m.

Wed. Feb. 1 at Georgetown * (CBSSN) Washington, D.C. 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 4 VILLANOVA * (FOX) CHI Health Center Omaha 6:30 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 8 at Seton Hall * (FS1) Newark, N.J. 5:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 11 CONNECTICUT * (FOX) CHI Health Center Omaha 1:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 14 at Providence * (FS1) Providence, R.I. 6:00 / 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 18 at St. John’s * (FS1) Queens, N.Y. 6:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 21 MARQUETTE * (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 25 at Villanova * (FOX) Philadelphia, Pa. 11:00 a.m.

Wed. March 1 GEORGETOWN * (FS1) CHI Health Center Omaha 7:30 p.m.

Sat. March 4 at DePaul * (FOX/FS1) Chicago, Ill. TBD

BIG EAST Conference Tournament

Wed. March 8 First Round (FS1) New York City, N.Y. 2 p.m. / 4:30 p.m. / 7 p.m.

Thu. March 9 Quarterfinals (FS1) New York City, N.Y. 11 a.m. / 1:30 p.m. / 6 p.m. / 8:30 p.m.

Fri. March 10 Semifinals (FS1) New York City, N.Y. 5:30 p.m. / 8 p.m. 5:30 p.m. / 8 p.m.

Sat. March 11 Championship (FOX) New York City, N.Y. 5:30 p.m.