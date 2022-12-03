Creighton men's soccer advances to College Cup after knocking off Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA College Cup for the 6th time in program history after knocking off #4 Duke Saturday in Durham, 3-2.

It's the Jays' first trip to the national semifinals in ten years. CU will now face the winner of Syracuse/Vermont next Friday in Cary, North Carolina starting at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Central on ESPNU.

Creighton Prep alum Duncan McGuire added to his nation-leading best with his 22nd goal of the season giving CU a 1-0 advantage in the first half.

With the game tied at one, Jackson Castro gave the Jays a 2-1 lead.

Creighton tacked on one more in the first half when Charles Auguste put one past the keeper to make it 3-1 CU.