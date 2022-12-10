Creighton men's soccer falls to Syracuse in College Cup national semifinals

CARY, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's soccer team's magical run came to an end on Friday night in the NCAA College Cup national semifinals as the Jays lost to Syracuse, 3-2.

Levonte Johnson scored the game-winning goal for the Orange with just under five minutes remaining.

Duncan McGuire and Alfie Pope scored for the Jays in the loss.

McGuire's goal was his nation-leading 23rd of the season & also set the CU single-season record.