OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Creighton Prep boys and the Gretna girls won their respective Metro Soccer Tournament title on Monday night in Omaha.

Simon Metcalf's 1st half goal was the difference as the Junior Jays blanked Millard North, 1-0.

Meanwhile, freshman Allison Marshall scored two goals for Gretna as the Dragons defeated Millard North, 4-1, in the school's first year in the conference.