Creighton Prep's Max Jungers carves own path on basketball court

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Max Jungers is making a name for himself at Creighton Prep.

When the junior forward isn't dominating on the court, Creighton Prep boys' basketball coach Josh Luedtke says he's a completely different person.

"You would never know he's a varsity basketball player," Luedtke said. "He just walks around, puts his head down, and you know he just treats everybody with the utmost respect."

Max is in his third varsity season with the Junior Jays. He says the element of his game he's worked on most is his aggressiveness.

"I mean, I've always been able to score, but also just being able to score consistently throughout the game and really just make the right play for my team," Max said.

Luedtke appreciates Max's coachability and team-first mentality.

"I just love the way he plays and he takes a lot of heat," Luedtke said. "I'm on him all the time, but I always say if I can't yell at my best player, then I can't yell, and he understands that. He's a team player. He's willing to do it, and he's starting to get tough."

Luedtke also coached Max's older brother Luke, who went on to play at Omaha and now Iona.

"Luke was really tough," Luedtke said. "We've got to get Max 'Luke toughness' and he's getting there."

When asked how much of his game he learned from Luke, Max joked: "I learned none of it."

He's determined to make his own mark on the program.

"We work together, but you know, just got to be your own player sometimes," he said.

With Max being one of many key returners, Luedtke has high hopes for his team this season.

"Our teams that have been very successful, it's been because of our leadership," Luedtke said. "If we can compete in discipline and our guys have great leadership, I like our chances."

