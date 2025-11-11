OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton volleyball lost many significant contributors to graduation after last season.

This year, new players have stepped up and helped the Bluejays continue their dominance in the Big East.

Creighton volleyball freshman Hayes following in footsteps of Bluejay great who wore her jersey number

Freshman Abbey Hayes has quickly made her mark on Creighton's perennially-ranked volleyball team, earning a starting position and embracing the pressure that comes with joining an elite program.

"With how great the girls are and the coaches, it's been a lot easier (to) just lean on them," Hayes said. "They're like my rock and they're there for me throughout the whole thing. I give so much credit to them because I definitely couldn't do it without them."

In her first season with the Bluejays, the outside hitter has already established herself as a key contributor, currently sitting fourth on the team in kills.

"She's very consistent all the time and she's always ready to go again," sophomore opposite hitter Jaya Johnson said. "She's like 'Oh, I made a mistake... what do I need to do?' and 'This is how I'm gonna do it' and she gets it done and it's awesome."

Hayes wears number two, a jersey that carries significant weight at Creighton. Norah Sis, who is second on the university's career kills list, wore the same number.

"I always have looked up to her," Hayes said of Sis. "Even before I committed here I always knew of her and who she was. One thing that stuck out to me was not only her level of play, but she just played with joy, and that's something I always wanted.

"I think in the beginning of the season I really like didn't want to disappoint anyone while wearing it, but I think as the season has gone on I've like shown that I am like a different person," she said.

Creighton volleyball coach Brian Rosen acknowledged the significance of Hayes choosing that particular number.

"It's definitely worked out pretty well," he said. "When she told us she wanted that number, we were like 'Wow… those are big shoes to fill!'

We also told her that we don't expect her to be Norah. What's funny is we see so many similarities in the way the two of them play as well, and we want Abby to pave her own path," Rosen said.

Hayes credits mental preparation as a key factor in her early success.

"Just being assertive and knowing that even though I am a freshman, I can take rips at the ball and score points, so I feel like my confidence has just improved every weekend," she said.

Despite being early in her college career, Hayes already has ambitious goals for her future at Creighton.

"Being an All-American is something I think a lot of volleyball players dream of, and knowing that so many people at Creighton are able to do it and a lot of outside hitters as well… that's just something I continue to work for every day," Hayes said.

