Creighton volleyball loses to Morehead State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos/Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos
14 APR 2021: Morehead State vs. Creighton during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos   
Posted at 6:34 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 19:41:28-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Creighton volleyball team fell to Morehead State in five sets in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday. It's the first time the Jays have lost a first round match since 2014.

CU's Jaela Zimmerman had a match-high 18 kills.

The Jays took the first set, 25-22 before the Eagles reeled off the next two. In set four, CU easily won, 25-14 before falling in the 5th, 15-13.

Morehead State moves to face 8th seed Florida at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Omaha. The Bluejays ended their season with a 12-4 record & a BIG EAST Tournament title.

