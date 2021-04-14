Creighton volleyball loses to Morehead State in first round of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Creighton volleyball team fell to Morehead State in five sets in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday. It's the first time the Jays have lost a first round match since 2014.

CU's Jaela Zimmerman had a match-high 18 kills.

The Jays took the first set, 25-22 before the Eagles reeled off the next two. In set four, CU easily won, 25-14 before falling in the 5th, 15-13.

Morehead State moves to face 8th seed Florida at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Omaha. The Bluejays ended their season with a 12-4 record & a BIG EAST Tournament title.