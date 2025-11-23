Creighton volleyball wins sixth straight Big East Tournament championship

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KMTV) — Creighton volleyball continued is reign as the top team in the Big East, winning its sixth consecutive conference tournament championship in a 25-19, 25-20, 25-20 sweep over Xavier Sunday.

The win also gives the Jays an automatic qualifying spot to the NCAA Tournament.

Senior outside hitteer Ava Martin, the Big East Player of the Year and tournament MVP, led CU with 17 kills, followed by Jaya Johnson with 12 and Abbey Hayes with 11.

Annalea Maeder, the conference Setter of the Year, dished out 46 assists.

This marks head coach Brian Rosen's first Big East tournament championship at the helm.

Creighton moves to 25-5 on the season, going undefeated in conference play (16-0) and winning 20 consecutive matches.

The NCAA Tournament selection show is Sunday, Nov. 30, and the first rounds will begin on Dec. 4.