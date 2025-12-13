Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Creighton volleyball's NCAA tournament run ends against Kentucky

Ava Martin and Jaya Johnson each had eight kills in the match.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KMTV) — After a run to its second straight Elite Eight, the Creighton volleyball team's season ended Saturday, as the Kentucky Wildcats swept the Bluejays 3-0.

Ava Martin and Jaya Johnson each led the Jays with eight kills.

Creighton was on a 23-match winning streak coming into this match after an undefeated conference slate and winning Big East regular season and tournament titles.

The Jays' final record is 28-6 in Brian Rosen's first season as head coach.

Kentucky will face the winner of the Texas vs. Wisconsin match in the Final Four in Kansas City.

