Creighton women's basketball team excited for Sweet 16 matchup against Iowa State

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton women's basketball team is still riding high after earning its first ever Sweet 16 appearance last weekend. The 10th seeded Jays beat 2nd seed Iowa last Sunday in Iowa City. Now that they've gone further than ever before, head coach Jim Flanery isn't afraid to use the words 'Elite Eight' & 'Final Four' as a motivator.

"There is kind of a place for that," said Flanery before Tuesday's practice. "You don't want to make the moment too big but you also want their focus. Our three leading scorers are sophomores but I want them to fight the tendency that 'oh we'll be back here and we'll have this opportunity again'. You don't know that."

"Obviously, it is one game at a time as best as you can," said sophomore forward Emma Ronsiek. "But emotions do get the best of you sometimes, especially when this is our first Sweet 16. We're all on cloud nine but at the same time it's just basketball."

The Jays face 3rd seed Iowa State on Friday night in Greensboro, NC at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.