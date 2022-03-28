Watch
Creighton women's basketball team falls to #1 South Carolina in Elite Eight ending Cinderella run

Gerry Broome/AP
South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) defends against Creighton guard Rachael Saunders (13) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 21:06:03-04

GREENSBORO, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton women's basketball team's Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end in the Elite Eight on Sunday night as the Bluejays lost to #1 South Carolina, 80-50, in Greensboro, NC.

The Jays finished their season with a 23-10 record. CU's Lauren Jensen scored a team-high 12 points.

The Gamecocks (33-2), meanwhile, move on to next Friday's Final Four in Minneapolis.

South Carolina had four players in double figures led by Aliyah Boston, who scored a game-high 19 points.

