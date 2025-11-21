Creighton's Jackson McAndrew out for season with foot injury

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball will be missing a major piece of its offense for the rest of the season.

Head coach Greg McDermott announced Friday that sophomore forward Jackson McAndrew has a season-ending foot injury.

“I feel so bad for Jackson, who had a terrific summer preparing for his sophomore season,” McDermott said in a press release. “We’ll support him throughout the rehab process and look forward to his healthy return in 2026-27.”

As a freshman, McAndrew averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He also hit 69 three-pointers, which is a freshman record at Creighton.

This season, he was averaging 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in four starts for CU.

The Jays play Baylor Monday at 1 p.m. at the Players Era Men's Championship in Las Vegas.