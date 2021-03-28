Creighton's NCAA Tournament run ends in Sweet 16 against top-ranked Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team had its season come to an end in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday with a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga, 83-65.

The Jays trailed the entire game & never got closer than ten in the 2nd half.

"You have to score to play with Gonzaga," said CU head coach Greg McDermott. "And we just didn't score enough."

Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 19 points while Drew Timme scored a game-high 22 for the Bulldogs.

CU ends its season with a 22-9 record & its first ever trip to the Sweet 16 in the current NCAA Tournament format.

"Don't be sad that it's over, but smile because it happened," McDermott said."This two-year run with this core group has been incredible. You know, Big East championship and the celebration that went with it on the floor after we defeated Seton Hall to get a share of the league title last year, and then finishing a few percentage points behind Villanova this year for another championship, getting to the final, the Big East Tournament, and then really blazing a tournament for our program, getting to the Sweet 16."