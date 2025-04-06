Watch Now
CROWN THE CORNHUSKERS: Nebraska men's basketball wins inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament

The Huskers were down 14 after halftime, but went on a 24-3 run to get right back in the game.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KMTV) — After UCF opened the second half on a 14-0 run, the Nebraska men's basketball team responded with a 24-3 run en route to a 77-66 victory over the Knights in the inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament.

Brice Williams concluded his collegiate career tying for a team-high 21 points with Connor Essegian. Juwan Gary added 20 points.

Williams also broke the Huskers' single-season scoring record with 713 points in his final year with the team.

Nebraska also gets $300,000 for winning the tournament.

