LEXINGTON, KY (KMTV) — For the 5th straight season, the Creighton men's basketball team is headed to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament after the Bluejays beat Louisville on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky, 89-75.

Jimaya Neal scored a career-high 29 points in the win. Steven Ashworth added 22 points. Former Bellevue West standout Chucky Hepburn had a team-high 22 points for the Cardinals.

CU will now face the winner of the Auburn-Alabama State game on Saturday in Lexington.