CU CRUISES TO ROUND TWO! Creighton beats Akron in NCAA Tournament opener

PITTSBURGH (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team pulled away from Akron in the 2nd half to advance to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Pittsburgh, 77-60.

The Jays will now face the winner of South Carolina/Oregon on Saturday at a time and TV channel to be determined.

All five CU starters scored in double figures led by Ryan Kalkbrenner, who had a game-high 23 points.

Creighton has now won at least one NCAA Tournament game for the 4th straight season, the first time that has happened in program history.