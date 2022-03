IOWA CITY (KMTV) — The 10th seed Creighton women upset 2nd seed Iowa on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd out at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the Bluejays advanced to their first ever Sweet 16, 64-62.

Former Hawkeye Lauren Jensen hit the game-winning three with 12 seconds remaining.

CU (22-9) will now face the winner of the Iowa State/Georgia game next week in Greensboro, NC.

The Jays held the nation's leading scorer Caitlin Clark to a season-low 15 points and just one field goal in the 2nd half.