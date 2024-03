LOS ANGELES (KMTV) — The 7th seeded Creighton women's basketball team beat 10th seed UNLV, 87-73, on Saturday night in Los Angeles to advance to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

Lauren Jensen led the way for the Jays scoring a team-high 25 points while Emma Ronsiek scored all 23 of her points in the 2nd half.

CU now faces 2nd seeded UCLA on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.