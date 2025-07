OMAHA (KMTV) — The Cornhusker State Games have officially begun across Nebraska.

One of the events being held in Omaha is curling.

Kelsey Mannix spoke to the curling Sport Director, Nic Ridder, about the event and even got a brief lesson.

Curling will be held Saturday, July 12 beginning at 10 a.m. at Baxter Arena.

Check out the video above for more.