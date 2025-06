OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood threw just the 3rd no-hitter in College World Series history on Monday as the Razorbacks beat Murray State, 3-0, in an elimination game.

Wood took a perfect game into the 8th inning before hitting a batter. Wood also set a school-record with 19 strikeouts in a game. It was the first CWS no-hitter in 65 years.

Arkansas now moves on to face the loser of tonight's UCLA-LSU matchup tomorrow at 6 PM.