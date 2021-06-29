Watch
CWS Weather Delay

Peter Aiken
<p>Omaha, NE - JUNE 29: Game three of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arizona Wildcats and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers is under a weather delay on June 29, 2016 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)</p>
Road to Omaha Run
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 19:02:20-04

OMAHA, Neb — In case it wasn't obvious from the downpour in Omaha, the NCAA has announced a weather delay for the College World Series game on Tuesday between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.

No one likes this:

It's raining at the station, too. Boo!

