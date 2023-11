LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament kicked off Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

In a major upset, Papillion-La Vista beat its cross-town rival and top seed Papillion-La Vista South in four sets to advance to the semifinals.

The Bellevue West vs. Lincoln East game wrapped up after the highlights aired. The Thunderbirds won 3-2 and move on to the semis.

