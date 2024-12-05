DOWN GOES #1: Creighton men's basketball beats top-ranked Kansas in Omaha

OMAHA (KMTV) — For the second time in the 2024 calendar year, Creighton men's basketball hosted the #1 ranked team in the country.

The Kansas Jayhawks came in undefeated to face a Bluejays team that lost three of their last four games.

Well, just like in February against UConn, Wednesday was Creighton's night, as the Jays pulled off another double-digit upset, 76-63.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Pop Isaacs led the way with 27 points and eight rebounds.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, who missed CU's last game against Notre Dame, notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He also held Kansas' standout center, Hunter Dickinson, to six points.

Steven Ashworth tallied 17 points.

This was the first time in 75 years (minus one day) Creighton beat Kansas, dating back to Dec. 5, 1949.

Greg McDermott earned his first win as a head coach over KU and their coach, Bill Self. McDermott was previously 0-10.

Up next, Creighton hosts UNLV Saturday at 3 p.m.