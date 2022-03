GREENSBORO, NC (KMTV) — The 10th seed Creighton women's basketball team beat 3rd seed Iowa State on Friday night in Greensboro, North Carolina to advance to the program's first ever Elite Eight, 76-68.

The Jays will face #1 overall seed South Carolina on Sunday for the right to go to the Final Four.

CU became just the second 10th seed to ever make the Elite Eight joining 2017 Oregon.

Morgan Maly scored a career-high 21 points to lead Creighton.