LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team beat 15th seed Princeton to advance to the Elite Eight on Friday night in Louisville, 86-75. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a team-high 22 points.

The 6th seeded Jays will now face 5th seed San Diego State on Sunday at 1:20 PM Central on KMTV for the right to go to the Final Four in Houston.

CU beat the Aztecs in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament last year, 72-69, in overtime.