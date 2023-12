LINCOLN (KMTV) — The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team swept Georgia Tech on Thursday in Lincoln to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Merritt Beason had a match-high 11 kills while Ally Batenhorst added 10.

It's NU's 11th Elite Eight in the last 12 years.

The Huskers will host the winner of the Arkansas-Kentucky match on Saturday starting at 5 PM on ESPNU.