Elkhorn North community honors coach's son with touching tribute

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Red balloons filled the sky and purple shirts filled the stands in honor of Elkhorn North football coach Sam Stanley's 11-month-old son Grant, who died from congenital heart disease last week.

The touching tribute took place during the Wolves' matchup with Bennington in the final week of the regular season, as the community rallied around their beloved coach during an unimaginable loss.

"In the arena of football, frequently people will talk about toughness," Elkhorn North Assistant Principal and Activities Director Luke Ford said. "Grant Stanley battled every day of his life. He is the definition of tough."

Coach Stanley has deep connections to this community. He went to Elkhorn High, coached at Elkhorn South, and now serves as head coach at Elkhorn North. On Thursday, his players wanted to make sure he knew just how much he's loved across the region.

"The impact that he's had on all the seniors and all the players in general, it's just so much," Wolves senior quarterback Ethan Beachy said. "I love Stanley. I'll ride with him till the wheels fall off, and I'm glad that he can be back with us."

Though the Wolves had a big matchup with Bennington in the final week of the regular season, Thursday night was about more than X's and O's.

"People frequently will say Elkhorn is turning into a big city, but it still has that small town feel," Ford said. "And when tragedies hit small towns, everybody rallies. The community of Elkhorn is a family, and we're here for the Stanleys. And they've shown that and will continue to be here for whatever they need

There is a GoFundMe for the Stanley family. Any money that does not go towards medical bills or funeral costs will be going to charity.

