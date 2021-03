LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In its first year as a school, Elkhorn North won the Class B girls' state basketball title on Saturday over Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, 46-33.

Freshman Britt Prince scored 13 for the Wolves while grabbing 14 rebounds in the win. Elkhorn North finished its season with a 21-2 record under head coach Ann Prince.

Click on video above for highlights & celebration.