OMAHA (KMTV) — Elkhorn North won its first state baseball championship in program history on Friday night as the Wolves shut out Waverly, 2-0, to claim the Class B crown.

Colin Nowaczyk threw a complete game shutout striking out ten, while giving up just two hits.

Husker commit Ryan Harrahill caught the final out flipping over a gate in foul territory.

