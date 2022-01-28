Emotional homecoming for Chucky Hepburn as Wisconsin beats Nebraska & Husker women beat Badgers

LINCOLN (KMTV) — It was an emotional homecoming for former Bellevue West star Chucky Hepburn as the Huskers hosted Wisconsin in men's & women's basketball on Thursday.

Last weekend, Hepburn's longtime friend and godbrother, 20-year-old Vincent Burns, was killed in a shooting in Omaha.

On Thursday, Hepburn hit the 1st bucket of the game and then pointed to the sky as the 11th ranked Badgers beat Nebraska, 73-65.

"I just do everything for my brother Vince now," said Hepburn after the game. "He's gone now and I know he's looking down on me now smiling right now, very proud of me. When you have good support around you like my team, it helps you."

The former T-Bird scored 13 points on the night.

WATCH: #3 Bellevue West beats #2 Millard North

NU head coach Fred Hoiberg had high praise for Hepburn after the Huskers fell to 0-9 in Big Ten play.

"He's a phenomenal, phenomenal kid and a great family," Hoiberg said. "So I just expressed my condolences to him and let him know how sorry I was and keep doing a great job."

Also on Thursday, the Nebraska women beat the Badgers, 77-44 to snap a three-game losing streak.

You can watch the highlights by clicking on the video above.