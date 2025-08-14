BIG RED NOW: Emotional Huskers' freshman punter discusses moving from Australia

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — After leaving his family back in Australia, Nebraska freshman punter Archie Wilson was filled with emotions following a Husker practice this week.

"Yeah, that part is hard," Wilson said. Then after a moment of shedding tears, Wilson expounded on those thoughts.

"I love them a lot," said Wilson. "I've got two little brothers & my mom & dad & I. That's the tough part about being here. I love them a lot & I miss them. But they know this is what's best for me and I can still talk to them over the phone and they're coming here to see the first few games & I'm looking forward to that.

NU's new Special Teams' Coordinator Mike Ekeler also praised Wilson.

"The guy's gonna be a damn weapon," said Ekeler. "And you've got to understand this: in punting, special teams in general, every punt he hits ain't gonna be a 55, 60 yarder. He'll mis-hit one. That's gonna happen. And when it does, I'll take it. But I'm telling you: when you look up at the end of the year with his body of work, you're gonna go 'Holy cow. This guy's the real deal.'"

Nebraska opens the season on Thursday August 28 against Cincinnati in Kansas City.