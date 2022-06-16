Watch
Fan Fest, Opening Celebration Day return to College World Series

Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 16, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, both the Fan Fest and Opening Ceremony return to the NCAA Men's College World Series Thursday.

The two annual events add to the CWS experience and give people the opportunity to have some fun outside of the game itself.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson showed off some of the activities going on at Fan Fest Thursday morning.

Check the schedules below to see the hours for Fan Fest, along with the schedule for Opening Celebration Day.

