Fan send-off for Creighton men's basketball team ahead of Sweet 16 Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jays fans, get ready to rally! The team's public send-off ahead of the Sweet 16 is Wednesday morning at 11:40 on campus.

Fans can line the sidewalk near the southwest side of Morrison Stadium. The team bus will leave from the parking lot that borders Cass Street.

It's the Bluejays' second Sweet 16 appearance in three years. They'll face Princeton Friday night in Louisville. The game airs on TBS.

