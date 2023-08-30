Fans prepare for Nebraska Volleyball Day with pregame festivities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a big day in Nebraska as fans from in and outside the state traveled here for the historic Nebraska Volleyball Day.

Before the big event, fans got together at the Coliseum to take pictures, make bracelets, posters and even hear from the Husker Volleyball team, including head coach, John Cook. The event is so big, it may break a world record.

"Today is awesome, it's the epicenter of the world of volleyball, sports. So what a great thing for women's sports," said John Senser, a volleyball fan from Louisville, Nebraska.

Many fans think it's possible to break the record.

"Husker Nation's definitely a big nation, I think we got it," said Truman Kloehn, a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Fans came from all over, including Frances Bruns, who traveled from upstate New York.

I asked for the time off in my contract so I could come experience today," said Bruns.

For students at UNL, in person classes were canceled so they could enjoy the day.

"I mean I usually only have like one class on Wednesday so it's kinda nice but like when they— when I got the email, I was like, 'No class, yes lets go!'" said Kloehn.

An event, for a state that one fan said speaks volleyball as fluently as football.

"They'll talk about the defense and how this person is not doing well or they're running a 6-2 or a 5-1. You don't find that anywhere else in the country so it's really unique and really cool," said Kaitlin Doig, who traveled from New Hampshire.

