Ferrell, Huskers walk-off Ohio State to advance to Big Ten Tournament title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KMTV) — The Nebraska softball team beat Ohio State in walk-off fashion, 2-1, on Friday to advance to the Big Ten Softball Tournament title game.

Elkhorn South alum Olivia Ferrell had the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 7th scoring Kaylin Kinney.

BALL. GAME.



OLIVIA FERRELL SENDS US TO THE SHIP‼️ pic.twitter.com/9icmE2hOsP — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 13, 2022

The Huskers will face either Northwestern or Michigan Saturday at 10 a.m. for the championship on BTN. The title game was originally scheduled for noon but expected bad weather in East Lansing forced the start time to be moved up.

Ferrell also picked up the win in the circle on Friday throwing three innings. Courtney Wallace, meanwhile, went four innings for NU.